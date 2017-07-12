Presidential administration: Turkish people helped prevent 2016 coup attempt

Ankara, Turkey, July 12

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Ankara appreciates the support provided for Turkey by other states in time of the 2016 military coup attempt in the country, Turkish presidential administration told Trend on July 12.

On July 15, 2016, Turkish authorities said a military coup attempt took place in the country as a group of servicemen announced about transition of power to them. However, the rebelling servicemen started to surrender July 16 and Turkish authorities said the coup attempt failed. More than 200 people were killed during the attempted coup.

“On that day, Turkey once again identified its friends, who supported the country’s government,” said a source in the presidential administration.

The source also noted that the Turkish people proved to the world their commitment to democratic values, not to chaos and instability.

“This is thanks to the people that Turkey managed to prevent the military coup attempt.”

