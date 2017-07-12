Turkmenistan creates e-map of archeological monuments

The employees of the laboratory of the Turkmen Center of Technology and historians have created an electronic sightseeing map by indicating famous medieval monuments, the country’s Orient news agency reported.

The information has been collected about 115 famous monuments for two years.

The geographic coordinates, parameters of the monuments were specified, photos were taken during the expeditions.

The e-map includes Ancient Merv archeological site (Mary region), Mashat-Misserian monument (Balkan region), ancient city Kunya Urgench, Shasenem fortress (Dashoguz region).

The e-map includes the borders of provinces, big highways, settlements, the routes of the Great Silk Road.

Cartographers and historians continue to work together. Currently, a map of the monuments of antiquity is being created.

The employees of the Center of Technology and the Institute of History also plan to create an expanded map of the Mary region, where a big number of unique archaeological sites of different epochs are concentrated.

The tourism sector has a special place in Turkmenistan’s strategic plans. Avaza resort, which is the first free economic zone in the country, where investors, firms and companies are provided with tax and customs privileges, can be cited as an example.

Turkmenistan has a rich culture, various natural landscapes, unique archaeological monuments.

The Great Silk Road passed through Turkmenistan.