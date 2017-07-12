PM: Turkish people gain victory over military coup perpetrators

2017-07-12 20:14 | www.trend.az | 1

Ankara, Turkey, July 12

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The military coup attempt was prevented in Turkey thanks to the country’s people, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim told reporters in Ankara July 12.

"The Turkish people gained a victory over the military coup perpetrators and supported the country’s government," Yildirim said.

He added that the majority of those killed during the military coup attempt were young people.

"No violence was used against the military coup perpetrators during its prevention," Yildirim said.

“According to some individuals, a controlled coup was organized in Turkey,” Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Berat Albayrak said, adding that this statement is false.

"To our great regret, today some circles conduct propaganda against the people’s will,” he added. “Those who claim that there was a controlled military coup in Turkey are involved in the vile plan against the country.”

He added that the fight against the Gulen movement will not be easy and will take a lot of time.

"The Gulen movement has operated in Turkey for forty years,” he said. “The movement has greatly weakened, but until now, its supporters continue to hide in some organizations."

The events dedicated to the anniversary of the military coup attempt are being held in 81 Turkish provinces July 11-16. The main events will be held in Ankara and Istanbul, where monuments to the coup victims will be opened. Special sessions will be held in the country's parliament.

On July 15, 2016, Turkish authorities said a military coup attempt took place in the country as a group of servicemen announced about transition of power to them. However, the rebelling servicemen started to surrender July 16 and Turkish authorities said the coup attempt failed.