Erdogan: Military coup attempt in Turkey – a terrorist act

Ankara, Turkey, July 12

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The military coup attempt in Turkey is a terrorist act, and the country’s people overcame the terrorists, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Currently, the Turkish Justice and Development Party is a guarantor of stability and democracy in the country, according to him.

“Turkey will fight to the elimination of the last terrorist, as we promised the people to fight terrorism,” Erdogan said at an event, held in connection with the anniversary of the 2016 coup attempt in Turkey.

On July 15, 2016, Turkish authorities said a military coup attempt took place in the country as a group of servicemen announced about transition of power to them. However, the rebelling servicemen started to surrender July 16 and Turkish authorities said the coup attempt failed.

More than 200 people were killed during the attempted coup.

