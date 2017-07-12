Erdogan: Turkey to fully switch to presidential form of gov’t in 2019

Ankara, Turkey, July 12

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey will fully switch to the presidential form of government in 2019, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said July 12.

President Erdogan made the remarks at the event dedicated to the anniversary of the military coup attempt.

He added that the presidential form of government will strengthen Turkey in all spheres, including political and economic.

"Turkey will completely get rid of external dependence in the military and defense industries," Erdogan said.

The constitutional referendum was held in Turkey April 16.

Thus, 51.4 percent of votes in the referendum were in favor of amendments to the Turkish constitution. Eighty four percent of voters participated in the voting.

The events dedicated to the anniversary of the military coup attempt are being held in 81 Turkish provinces July 11-16. The main events will be held in Ankara and Istanbul, where monuments to the coup victims will be opened. Special sessions will be held in the country's parliament.

On July 15, 2016, Turkish authorities said a military coup attempt took place in the country as a group of servicemen announced about transition of power to them. However, the rebelling servicemen started to surrender July 16 and Turkish authorities said the coup attempt failed.