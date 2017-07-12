Petrowell Caspian Limited closing office in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 12

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Petrowell Caspian Limited, a subsidiary of UK’s Petrowell company, has announced the liquidation of its office in Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani Taxes Ministry’s ‘Vergiler’ newspaper reported July 12.

Lenders may submit their claims within two months at: 37 M. Mukhtarov Street, Baku.

Petrowell, owned by Weatherford International Ltd, specializes in the design, engineering, manufacturing and testing of some of oil and gas completion tools.

