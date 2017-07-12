Capitalization of Azerbaijan’s banking sector up by 44.5%

Total volume of capital of Azerbaijan’s banking sector amounted to almost 2.76 billion manats in January-May 2017, according to a banking sector outlook of the Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FIMSA).

Total capital volume of Azerbaijani banks has increased by 44.5 percent since early 2017.

By late May 2017, the sector’s total assets amounted to 30.1 billion manats as compared to 31.44 billion manats in late 2016.

Loan portfolio of Azerbaijani banks reached 14.39 billion manats in January-May 2017, while this figure was 15.94 billion manats in late 2016. The volume of reserves for paying off the possible losses on issued loans have risen by 1.2 percent since early 2017 and amounted to 1.72 billion manats.

In January-May 2017, deposit portfolio of the banking sector totaled 16.65 billion manats (16.41 billion manats in late 2016), including 6.82 billion manats in deposits of individuals, and 9.83 billion manats in deposits of legal entities.

As of late May 2017, liabilities of banks to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) amounted to 683.3 million manats as compared to 1.695 billion manats in late 2016.

Thirty-one banks operate in Azerbaijan, including two state-owned ones.

(1.702 manats = $1 on July 12)