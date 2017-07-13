US, Russia can get along on ‘many cases’ besides Syria - Trump

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday there are many areas besides Syria where the United States and Russia can cooperate and that would be a welcomed development, Sputnik reported.

"Well he wants what's good for Russia, and I want what's good for the United States. And I think in a case like Syria where we can get together, do a ceasefire, and there are many other cases where getting along can be a very positive thing," Trump said in an interview with CBN.

Trump noted that he had an excellent meeting with Putin last week, and they get along very well.