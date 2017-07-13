Truck bomb blast kills 5 outside Somali capital

2017-07-13 01:31 | www.trend.az | 0

At least five people were killed, all civilians, and more than eight wounded when a truck bomb attack targeted a security checkpoint on the outskirts of the Somali capital Mogadishu on Wednesday afternoon, officials said, Anadolu reported.

The attack took place in Sinka-Dheer, a small village on the outskirts of the capital, police Sgt. Ismail Adan told Anadolu Agency over the telephone.

"A truck car bomb blast targeted a security checkpoint near an army base outside Mogadishu," he said.

More than eight others, including women and children were wounded, and were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment, he added.

Ahmed Sid Arab, Internal Security Ministry spokesman, confirmed the attack to reporters.

Al-Shabaab militants claimed responsibility for the attack.

Wednesday's attack comes only hours after two people were killed in Mogadishu by gunmen.