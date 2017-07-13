US Geological Survey detects 5.8 magnitude earthquake off South Korea coast

The US Geological Survey detected a 5.8 magnitude earthquake on Wednesday off the coast of South Korea, Sputnik reported.

The earthquake was detected at 4:48 a.m. local time (19:48 GMT) 176 kilometers (109 miles) east-southeast of the North Korean city of Hoemul-li, placing it in the Sea of Japan.

At a depth of 537.6 kilometers, the earthquake was measured deeper than most that are associated with Pyongyang’s underground nuclear tests.

There were no reports of injuries or damage and no tsunami warning was issued.