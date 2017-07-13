UK to spend $50mln on upgrades of Typhoon fighter jets

The United Kingdom will invest 40 million pounds [$50 million] in the development of a technology, which will enhance the defenses of Typhoon fighter jets, UK Defense Secretary Michael Fallon said Thursday, Sputnik reported.

"Our Armed Forces face ever-evolving threats so we must invest in cutting-edge technology to ensure they can operate in hostile theaters," Fallon was quoted as saying by the Belfast Telegraph newspaper.

The contract was awarded to UK-based company Leonardo, which will upgrade Defensive Aids Sub System (DASS) of Typhoon fighter jets.

The system is able to protect the aircraft from enemy planes and missile launches.

Typhoon is multi-role combat aircraft capable of air-to-surface strike missions and compatible with various armaments and equipment.