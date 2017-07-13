European Commission’s director-general arrives in Uzbekistan

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, July 13

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

A delegation of the European Union representatives led by Stefano Manservisi, director-general of the European Commission’s Directorate General for International Cooperation and Development (DEVCO) has arrived in Tashkent, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry’s press service said in a message.

The visit’s program includes meetings and negotiations with representatives of the Uzbek government, Foreign Ministry, State Committee for Investments and other state structures of the country, during which it is planned to discuss the priority areas of cooperation, including agriculture, economic development, private business and entrepreneurship, water management, energy and border management.

The delegation will also hold several meetings with the diplomatic missions of the EU member states in Uzbekistan, as well as development agencies – Asian Development Bank, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), United Nations Development Program (UNDP), UNICEF Fund, World Bank – to discuss key development issues and opportunities for strengthening cooperation.