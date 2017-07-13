New chairman of Supervisory Board appointed at AccessBank

The General Meeting of shareholders of AccessBank held on July 6 reviewed several issues regarding the bank’s activity, said AccessBank in a message July 13.

The new membership of the Supervisory Board also was discussed during the meeting and, the new chairman of the Supervisory Board was assigned and a new member was accepted. The new chairman, Jan Klassen, is substituting Orhan Aytemiz on this position. Meanwhile, Emre Yildiz was accepted to the Supervisory Board as a new member.

Jan Klassen and Emre Yildiz both have an extensive banking experience and currently hold managing positions in advanced European financial institutions.

Thus, the new composition of the Supervisory Board is as follows: Jan Klassen – Chairman, Syed Aftab Ahmed – member, Thomas Engelhardt – member, Riener Müller Hanke – member, Emre Yildiz – member.

AccessBank was founded in 2002 by the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank, EBRD, IFC, KfW, a German consulting company LFS Financial Systems and AccessHolding. Being one of the leading banks of Azerbaijan, AccessBank offers a full range of banking services.