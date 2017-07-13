Murder of civilians by Armenians in Azerbaijan is terrorism: expert

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 13

Murder of civilians by Armenian servicemen in Azerbaijan is terrorism and separatism, wrote Ukrainian political analyst Yuriy Raykhel in his article about the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, posted on Ukraine’s politeka.net portal.

As a result of shelling of the Alkhanli village of Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district by the Armenian armed forces, two civilians, including a child, were killed, says the article.

It should be noted that on July 4 at about 20:40 (GMT+4 hours), the Armenian armed forces again violated ceasefire and, using 82-mm and 120-mm mortars and grenade launchers, shelled Azerbaijani positions and territories where the civilian population lives, namely the Alkhanli village of the country’s Fuzuli district, thereby grossly violating the requirements of international law, the Azerbaijani defense ministry said earlier.

As a result of this provocation, the residents of the village Sahiba Allahverdiyeva, 50, and Zahra Guliyeva, 2, were killed. Salminaz Guliyeva, 52, who got wounded, was taken to the hospital and was operated on.

The analyst noted in his article that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict’s solution could affect the development of trade and economic ties between the region’s countries and other countries.

As a result of the conflict’s settlement, goods of the South Caucasus countries can be transported through the Caspian and Black seas, which will positively affect the Ukrainian market, said Raykhel.

Therefore, the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict meets Ukraine’s interests, he noted.

The South Caucasus is a strategic region and therefore has always been in the field of view of foreign states’ interests.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.