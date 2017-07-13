OPEC oil price up by over $1.2/bbl

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 13

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The price of OPEC’s basket of 13 crudes stood at $46.02 per barrel on July 12, as compared to $44.79 per barrel on July 11, the cartel said in a message on its website.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Oriente (Ecuador), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Qatar Marine (Qatar), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

The price for September futures of Brent crude oil has decreased by 0.44 percent to $47.53 per barrel July 13 as of 07:35 (UTC +4).

This is while the price for August futures of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) has dropped by 0.40 percent and stood at $45.31 per barrel.

