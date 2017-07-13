Iran’s FM departs for New York for UN meeting

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 13



By Fatih Karimov– Trend:



Iran’s Foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif left Tehran for New York early on July 13, the foreign ministry spokesman, Bahram Qasemi, said.



Zarif will take part in the United Nations’ High-Level Political Forum, which is ongoing at the UN Headquarters, Qasemi said, the Iranian Foreign Ministry reported.



The top Iranian diplomat is scheduled to hold meetings with thinkers and senior officials from various countries as well as international figures on the sidelines of the forum, Qasemi added.



Zarif also will deliver a speech at the US Council on Foreign Relations on July 17, he said.



The meeting of the high-level political forum on sustainable development in 2017, convened under the auspices of the UN Economic and Social Council, will end July 19.



A three-day ministerial meeting of the forum will be held from July 17 to July 19.

