Earthquake hits southern Iran

2017-07-13 12:09 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 13

By Fatih Karimov– Trend:

An earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale shook Iran’s south province of Hormozgan on June 13.



The tremors occurred at 5:34 local time (UTC ‎+4:30), according to a report from the seismography center affiliated with Tehran University Geophysics Institute, Iran's state-run IRINN TV reported.



The earthquake's epicenter was located in an area of 57.98 degrees in longitude and 26.56 degrees in latitude and at a depth of 21 kilometers underground.

There was no immediate report on possible casualties or damage.