Earthquake hits southern Iran
2017-07-13 12:09 | www.trend.az | 1
Baku, Azerbaijan, July 13
By Fatih Karimov– Trend:
An earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale shook Iran’s south province of Hormozgan on June 13.
The tremors occurred at 5:34 local time (UTC +4:30), according to a report from the seismography center affiliated with Tehran University Geophysics Institute, Iran's state-run IRINN TV reported.
The earthquake's epicenter was located in an area of 57.98 degrees in longitude and 26.56 degrees in latitude and at a depth of 21 kilometers underground.
There was no immediate report on possible casualties or damage.