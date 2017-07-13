Baku hosts concert of famous Mexican actress and singer

2017-07-13 13:17 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 13

Trend:

Famous Mexican actress and singer, Ana Alicia Salas, presented in Baku her monologue about the life of the world-known Mexican painter Frida Kahlo.

The event, organized by the Embassy of Mexico in Azerbaijan under the name “Frida. Amor, Dolor y Canción”, allowed the spectators to know several stages of the life of the icon of Mexican art and enjoy traditional Mexican music performed by Ana Alicia Salas.

Since the beginning of her artistic career, the actress Ana Alicia Salas has acted in films, theater and television, in addition to making various recordings. In 1980 she obtained the title "Orquídea del Cine Nacional". Ana Alicia has traveled frequently to several countries with the purpose of representing Mexico and performed in Ireland, Spain, Italy, France, China, the United States and Colombia, among others.