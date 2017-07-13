Pakistan wants to transit goods to Central Asia

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 13

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

Pakistan wants to provide transit services for goods supply to Central Asia and Afghanistan, according to Pakistani Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique, Pakistani media outlets reported.

While addressing the 9th high-level working group meeting of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Container Train on Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul route, the minister said that Pakistan Railway is working on a master plan to upgrade its three main arteries: ML-1 from Peshawar to Karachi, ML-2 from Attock to Kotri and ML-3 from Quetta to Taftan and from Iran and Turkey.

He noted that poor condition of railways track from Quetta to Taftan in Pakistan is a major bottleneck in regional connectivity and onwards to Europe while the rail links from Pakistani Chaman to Kandahar in Afghanistan and onwards connecting to Turkmenistan is under consideration.

“This will ensure that Gwadar sea port is used to its full potential to transport goods to Afghanistan and landlocked Central Asian Republics,” Rafique said.

He urged the Islamic Development Bank and Economic Cooperation Organization Trade and Development Bank to promote investment in railways to ensure better connectivity among ECO states.