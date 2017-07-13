Minister explains 2016 coup attempt in Turkey

Ankara, Turkey, July 13

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The military coup attempt in Turkey July 2016 was aimed not only against the people, but also against the economy and the development of the country, Turkish Minister of Family and Social Policies Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya told reporters in Ankara July 13.

She said that the events of July 15, 2016 were the bloodiest military coup attempt in the history of Turkey.

On July 15, 2016, Turkish authorities said a military coup attempt took place in the country as a group of servicemen announced about transition of power to them. However, the rebelling servicemen started to surrender July 16 and Turkish authorities said the coup attempt failed. More than 200 people were killed during the attempted coup.

“There is no doubt that the movement of Fethullah Gulen and his associates stand behind these events,” Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya said. “There is no difference between the Gulen movement and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (a left-wing organization based in Turkey and Iraq).”

She added that Gulen’s organization has been concealing its intentions from the Turkish people for 40 years under the cover of religion.

Currently, Turkey is actively fighting against the Gulen movement, Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya noted, adding that the people of Turkey actively opposed the coup plotters during the military coup attempt in the country.

The minister noted that with the help of the people, Turkey was able to prevent the military coup.

She also said that Turkey was deeply saddened by the silence of a number of Western countries on the day of the coup attempt.

