Enraged crowd in Iran urges stoning to death for child rapist (VIDEO)

2017-07-13

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 13



By Farhad Daneshvar – Trend:



Small town of Parsabad was filled with hundreds of heartbroken mourners on Wednesday to pay respect for a seven year-old girl who was raped and killed in an act of violence that sparked outrage across the town.



Atena Aslani who went missing last month was found dead by police on Monday at an abandoned store which was used as a car parking space by a 40 year-old suspect.



Forensic pathologists suggest the girl was sexually abused before being killed. Police said the suspect has confessed to the crime, local media outlets reported.



As soon as the identity of the suspect was disclosed to the public, angry people gathered outside the suspect’s shop (where he had kidnapped the victim) and set fire to the property.

Social media footage depicts Abdollah Tabatabei, the prosecutor of the town, addressing people and promising to impose the harshest punishment against the convict but the protestors chanted “stone him”.

According to police department the suspect who has criminal record and was earlier jailed has also admitted the murder of another woman last year.