Family minister: European states’ attitude towards Turkey unacceptable

Ankara, Turkey, July 13

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The attitude of European countries towards Turkey is unacceptable, said Turkish Minister of Family and Social Policies Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya.

Those countries talk about democracy but, at the same time, apply double standards to Turkey, she told reporters in Ankara July 13.

She noted that Turkey is negotiating accession to the EU and is also actively combating terrorism.

“The fight against terrorism needs to be in the interests of not only Turkey but also the entire world. Europe and the US must change their attitude towards Turkey. The world should support Turkey in the fight against terrorism.”

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has continued for more than 30 years and has claimed more than 40,000 lives.

The UN and the European Union list the PKK as a terrorist organization.

