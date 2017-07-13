Azerbaijani army financing up by 17-20% – minister

2017-07-13 17:34 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 13

Trend:

Financing of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces increased by 17-20 percent in 2017, said Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov in his interview with RIA Novosti agency.

“Although there is a crisis in the whole world and it didn’t bypass us, but didn’t hit hard. As the Minister of Defense, I am interested in financing the army – last year, it only increased,” said Hasanov.

Therefore, the leadership of Azerbaijan, headed by President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, pays big attention to strengthening the army, equipping it with modern weapons, noted the minister.

“We have moved to a new qualitative level. In recent years, the task has been set to modernize the army, to strengthen it,” added Hasanov.