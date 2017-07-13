Tariffs for freight traffic up in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 13

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Tariffs in national currency for freight traffic by Azerbaijan’s transportation sector increased by 12.3 percent in January-June 2017 as compared to the same period of 2016, the country’s State Statistics Committee said in a message posted on its website.

In June 2017, tariffs for freight traffic by transport sector rose by 0.1 percent in Azerbaijan as compared to May 2017.

Meanwhile, cargo transportation by sea went up by 0.1 percent in the period.

Tariffs for oil transportation via pipelines decreased by 0.3 percent, while tariffs for international transportation via road transport decreased by 3.1 percent in June 2017.

Moreover, tariffs for cargo transportation via rail, air, road transport within the country and for gas transportation via pipelines remained unchanged.

