Contract for supply of Russian weapons to Azerbaijan nearly done

2017-07-13 18:20 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 13

Trend:

The contract for the delivery of Russian tanks, BM-30 Smerch heavy multiple rocket launchers and Msta-S self-propelled howitzers to Azerbaijan is nearly complete, Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on July 10 that another batch of ammunition, weapons and modern military equipment, purchased from Russia, was delivered to Azerbaijan. The previous batch was sent in June.

“The contract has already been fulfilled by almost 90 percent. We paid for it. There are little things left. Azerbaijan has received everything and has been using it successfully,” Hasanov said. “All these are modern weapons.”