Monthly deflation reaches 1% in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 13

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The prices on consumer goods and tariffs for services decreased by one percent in Azerbaijan in June 2017 compared to May 2017, the country’s State Statistics Committee said July 13.

The prices on foodstuffs decreased by 2.5 percent during the reporting period, while the prices on non-food items and paid services increased by 0.1 percent.

The prices on consumer goods and tariffs for services in the country increased by 13.9 percent in January-June 2017 compared to January-June 2016.

The prices on foodstuffs for the reporting period increased by 18.1 percent, non-food items - by 12.4 percent, paid services rendered to the population increased by 9.4 percent.

The prices on flour, buckwheat, semolina, macaroni, poultry, beef, mutton, sunflower and corn oil, pasteurized milk, tea and coffee, mineral and spring water, sugar and granulated sugar, potatoes, sweet pepper, tomatoes, cucumbers, strawberries, apricots, cherry-plums, cherries and tobacco decreased in Azerbaijan within a month.

The prices on butter and olive oil, sausages, eggs, apples, lemons, onions, beets and greens increased.

The prices on other foodstuffs were not greatly changed.

The prices on fabrics, furniture, household utensils, carpets and other floor coverings, cars and spare parts for them, jewelry, personal computers and tablets increased in June.

The prices on books, telephones, refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, fans, juicers and electric kettles decreased.

The prices on other non-food items were not greatly changed.

The prices on international passenger air transport services, household services, repair of home appliances, jewelry and watches, as well as foreign tours increased in June.

The prices on the repair of furniture, household utensils and floor coverings, as well as the services rendered by cafes and restaurants decreased.

The prices on other paid services remained unchanged.