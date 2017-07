Defense minister: Baku studying experience of Russian operation in Syria

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 13

Trend:

Baku is studying the experience of the Russian operation in Syria, Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov told RIA Novosti.

He added that Azerbaijan also examines the data, provided by Russia’s Defense Ministry, with respect to the South Caucasus region.

“We share experience with experts. We repeatedly exchanged views with Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu,” Hasanov added.