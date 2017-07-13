Azerbaijan considering opportunity of buying additional batch of weapons in Russia

2017-07-13 18:55 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 13

Trend:

Azerbaijan is considering an opportunity of buying an additional batch of weapons in Russia, Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov said in an interview with RIA Novosti news agency.

"We are reviewing certain weapons, requesting the information and conducting tests,” Hasanov said in his first interview for the foreign media during the entire period of his serving as defense minister.

“The purchase of weapons is a multi-faceted issue,” he said. “On the one hand, it is necessary to avoid the template, on the other hand, heterogeneity creates problems in servicing.”

"This is a very difficult issue," Hasanov added.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani defense ministry said that another batch of military equipment and ammunition purchased from Russia was delivered to Azerbaijan. The previous batch of weapons purchased in Russia was delivered to Azerbaijan in June.