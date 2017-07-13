Uzbekistan, WB mull partnership prospects

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, July 13

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

On July 13, Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov received the World Bank (WB) Director for Central Asia Lilia Burunciuc, said the press service of the Uzbek Foreign Ministry.

The WB delegation lead by Burunciuc arrived in Tashkent for holding bilateral talks.

“During the meeting in the Foreign Ministry, the sides discussed the prospects of partnership between Uzbekistan and the WB Group,” reads the message.

The parties paid special attention to cooperation as part of implementation of the Strategy for Action on five priority areas of the development of Uzbekistan in 2017-2021, and exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

Uzbekistan joined the World Bank in 1992.