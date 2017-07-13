New US military attache to Azerbaijan appointed

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 13

Trend:

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov met with US Ambassador Robert Cekuta, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said July 13.

The sides exchanged views on military, military-technical, military education issues and organizing of mutual visits at the level of specialists and trainings, as well as on cooperation issues in defense, joint fight against terrorism and peacekeeping operations.

Touching upon the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Hasanov said that Armenia is a source of separatism, terrorism and extremism.

Stressing that this is a threat not only for Azerbaijan, but also for the region, the minister said that the joint work of international organizations is required to prevent this threat.

The US diplomat stressed that the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is important for ensuring the security and development of the South Caucasus region.

Cekuta expressed deep condolences to the relatives of people who died as a result of the conflict, in particular, civilians killed in Alkhanly village of Azerbaijan’s Fizuli district.

The US ambassador stressed the successful development of cooperation between the US and Azerbaijan in a bilateral format and within the NATO.

Cekuta expressed gratitude for Azerbaijan’s contribution to the peacekeeping operations in Afghanistan.

Then the ambassador introduced Adam Kavlick, new US military attache to Azerbaijan, to the Azerbaijani defense minister.

Congratulating the new US military attaché with the beginning of the mission in Azerbaijan, the minister wished him success in the work on expanding the ties between the armed forces of the two countries.