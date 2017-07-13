Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of incoming Turkmen envoy (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 17:26)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 13

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received credentials of newly appointed Ambassador of Turkmenistan Mekan Ishanguliyev.

Ambassador Mekan Ishanguliyev reviewed a guard of honor.

Mekan Ishanguliyev presented his credentials to President Ilham Aliyev.

Ilham Aliyev then had a conversation with the ambassador.

The head of state stressed that the brotherly people of Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan have enjoyed friendship and cooperation for centuries. President Ilham Aliyev noted that today the intergovernmental relations between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan actively strengthen.

The head of state noted that Azerbaijan is interested in strengthening the relations in political, economic, transport, humanitarian and other areas. “The bilateral relations are successfully developing and are exemplary.”

President Ilham Aliyev wished the ambassador success in his activities and expressed his hope that Mekan Ishanguliyev’s diplomatic tenure will contribute to bringing the two countries closer to each other and to developing the relations in all areas.

Ambassador Mekan Ishanguliyev extended President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov’s greetings to President Ilham Aliyev. The ambassador noted that he will spare no efforts to expand and strengthen the relations between the two brotherly countries and peoples during his tenure. Saying that the two countries historically enjoyed relations of good neighborliness, Mekan Ishanguliyev pointed out the existence of necessary potential for strengthening cooperation in political, economic, diplomatic, trade and cultural areas.

The ambassador noted that transport sector is one of the key priorities of cooperation. Hailing favourable geographical location of both Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan, the ambassador noted that trade routes historically passed through the two countries.

Mekan Ishanguliyev said the international cooperation issues are actively discussed by appropriate authorities of the two countries. The ambassador described meetings between the Turkmen and Azerbaijani presidents as the main factor in revitalizing cooperation. The ambassador said the Asian Games will start in Turkmenistan on September 17, adding that the president and people of Turkmenistan are looking forward to President Ilham Aliyev’s participation at the event.

President Ilham Aliyev said relations between the two countries actively develop. The head of state noted the importance of high-level meetings in strengthening the bilateral relations, adding that cooperation between related authorities, including state and private companies, should match up to this level. The head of state extended his congratulations on Turkmenistan’s hosting the Asian Games.

President Ilham Aliyev wished the ambassador success in his future activities.

The head of state thanked for the greetings of Turkmenistan’s president and asked the ambassador to convey his greetings to Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.