Ashgabat, Tashkent mull co-op prospects in energy, transportation

2017-07-13

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 13

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend

Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan discussed cooperation in the transportation and energy sectors, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said in a message.

Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov has recently paid a working visit to Uzbekistan.

The Turkmen delegation was received by President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, said the message.

“During the meeting, the sides discussed expansion of practical cooperation between the two countries and joint implementation of promising projects, aimed at strengthening the strategic partnership,” reads the message.

Moreover, political consultations were held between the two countries’ foreign ministers, where the sides exchanged views on a wide range of issues of international and regional agenda.

Earlier, Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov invited the business community of Uzbekistan to participate in the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India (TAPI) gas pipeline project.

Uzbekistan was also offered to proceed with the development of oil and gas fields on the Turkmen shelf of the Caspian Sea.