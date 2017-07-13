Turkish borsa clocks up another record at closing

Turkey’s benchmark index closed the day by jumping 400.44 points to hit another historic high of 104,210.22 points on Thursday, Anadolu reported.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index rose by 0.39 percent with a total trading value of 5 billion Turkish liras (approximately $1.4 billion).

The banking sector dropped 0.83 percent while the holding sector advanced 0.12 pct.

Among all indices, the mining sector index was the best performer, up 6.53 percent, while the banking sector index was the worst, down 0.83 percent.

The stocks of the gold firm Koza Altin (KOZAA) enjoyed the biggest rise on Thursday, up 10.08 percent, while the stocks of Turkish private equity firm Gozde Girisim (GOZDE), saw a 2.89 percent decline, marking the biggest drop of the day.

The five most-traded stocks were national flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THYAO), private lender Garanti (GARAN), mining company Koza Madencilik (KOZAA), state lender Halkbank (HALKB) and gold firm Koza Altin (KOZAL).

The BIST 100 was up 627.14 points or 0.61 percent to close at 103,809.78 points on Wednesday, with a total trading volume of 5.3 billion Turkish liras (approximately $1.47 billion).

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate decreased to 3.5680 Turkish liras as of 5 p.m. (1400GMT) on Thursday, up from 3.5810 Turkish liras at Wednesday's close.

Borsa Istanbul's Gold Exchange index fell by 0.23 percent, while the price of gold per kilogram dropped to 140,350 Turkish liras (some $39,341) as of 4.30 p.m. (1330GMT).