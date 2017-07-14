Daesh militants declare Iraqi Tal Afar independent state from Caliphate

Daesh terrorists group has declared the Iraqi city of Tal Afar, west of Mosul, a state independent from the so-called caliphate, Al Sumaria Iraqi TV channel reported citing a local source in Nineveh province, Sputnik reported.

"The leaders of Daesh in Tal Afar in a brief statement declared the above-mentioned city a state, independent of what is called ‘the Caliphate,’ and threatened those who disobey their orders with cruel punishments," the source said as quoted by the broadcaster on Wednesday.

The source added that Tal Afar was currently controlled by Arabs and foreigners, as Iraqi leaders were killed in a series of public executions over the past weeks.

According to earlier reports, all Iraqi leaders of Tal Afar were killed by Arab and foreign IS militants, along with hundreds of civilians accused of having collaborated with the Iraqi security authorities or trying to flee the area.

In 2014, the IS captured vast territories in Iraq and Syria, declaring a caliphate.