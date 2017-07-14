Turkey: More than 70 PKK terrorists killed in past week

At least 79 PKK terrorists were killed in the last week in operations across Turkey, according to a General Staff statement late Thursday, Anadolu reported.

The anti-terror operations continue in the eastern provinces of Hakkari, Sirnak, Diyarbakır, Mardin, Van, Batman and Siirt, the statement read.

The operations destroyed at least 19 terrorists' shelters.

Security forces also seized during the operations at least 70 infantry rifles, more than 50 hand grenades, five machine guns, five rocket launchers, more than 35 improvised explosives and various explosive materials.

In the past week, five soldiers were martyred and 15 others were injured in PKK terror attacks, the statement added.

The PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- resumed its armed campaign against Turkey in July 2015.

Since then, it has been responsible for the deaths of 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians, including a number of women and children.