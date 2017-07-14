Chinese and Iranian scientists discover ferocious dinosaur tracks

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 14

Paleontologists from China and Iran have found tracks of two-toed carnivorous dinosaurs in the Alborz Mountains in Iran, Chinese people's daily reported.

The tracks were exposed during construction of a highway in recent years.

Paleontologists believe they belong to the Deinonychus, a type of dinosaur famous for its ferocious appearance in the Jurassic Park series. The common feature of Deinonychus is the huge spring-like second toe, which it used for hunting.

Deinonychus tracks were first discovered in Sichuan in China in the early 1990s, Xing Lida, an associate professor at China University of Geosciences, said. Since then other tracks have been discovered in Shandong, Gansu, Sichuan of China and the southern part of South Korea.

Influenced by Jurassic Park, the public may think that Deinonychus hunt in groups. However, the fossils shows that it likely hunted alone.