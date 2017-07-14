“All-Russian Azerbaijani Congress problem not related to politics”

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 14

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

The problem regarding the All-Russian Azerbaijani Congress has nothing to do with politics, Vladimir Dorokhin, Russian ambassador to Azerbaijan, said in Baku at a conference of public associations of Russian compatriots in Azerbaijan.

On May 15, the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation cancelled the registration of the All-Russian Azerbaijani Congress.

The envoy noted that the people who were supposed to provide legal support for the Congress could not cope with this.

The Congress has repeatedly received warnings from the Russian Ministry of Justice but did not react, according to Dorokhin.

“We proceed from the fact that all organizations should act within the limits of legislation of the host country,” the envoy said, adding that all organizations of Russians, which operate in Azerbaijan, comply with the country’s legislation.

“For Russia, relations with Azerbaijan are of great value, and we hope this incident will not influence our ties,” Dorokhin added.