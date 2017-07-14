Anar Alakbarov: Terrorism is crime against mankind

2017-07-14

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 14

Trend:

Terrorism is a crime against all mankind no matter where it occurs, said Anar Alakbarov, assistant to the first vice-president of Azerbaijan, executive director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

Alakbarov made the remarks at the official opening ceremony of the Days of Azerbaijani Culture ongoing in Cannes, France.

Touching upon the terrible terrorist attack that led to the death of a big number of people in Nice on July 14, 2016, Anar Alakbarov noted that Azerbaijan, from its own experience, understands well what terrorism, bitterness and pain of innocent people mean.

“The Armenian army constantly commits provocations against civilians living in the frontline territories of Azerbaijan. Ten days ago, as a result of the shelling of the Alkhanli village of Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district, a two-year-old child, Zahra Guliyeva, was killed,” he noted.

Azerbaijan is the herald of peace and security in the world, and takes a principled stand against racial, national and religious discrimination, he added.

“Our state resolutely condemns any manifestation of terrorism, which has become a terrible disaster for the world. We believe that all peoples, by mobilizing their forces, will be successful in suppressing terrorism that has targeted innocent people and is a threat to human security, democratic values, rights and freedoms of citizens,” added Alakbarov.