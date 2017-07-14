IS no longer in Iraq – embassy

2017-07-14 12:54 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 14

By Seba Aghayeva – Trend:

The “Islamic State” (IS, ISIS, ISIL, Daesh) terrorist group is no longer on Iraq’s territory, Fadhil Awad Jebur AL-Shuwaili, charge d'affaires of Iraq to Azerbaijan, said July 14.

However, there are still small terrorist units in the country, which will be eliminated soon, he told a briefing in Baku held on the occasion of liberation of Mosul from IS.

“We put an end to the terror in our country,” the diplomat said, adding this happened thanks to the unity of the Iraqi people.

“Certain countries helped the Iraqis in this fight, so this is not only our victory but their victory too,” he said.

The further steps will be aimed at bringing back refugees and restoring Mosul, said Fadhil Awad Jebur AL-Shuwaili.

“The IS terrorist group committed indescribable atrocities against the Iraqi people – it burned women, in particular those of Kurdish origin, Shiites, and involved children in combat operations,” he said. “Civilians were used as human shields, and religious shrines, mosques and monuments were destroyed.”

On July 10, Prime Minister of Iraq Haider al-Abadi officially announced victory over the IS in Mosul. The city has been under the IS control since June 2014.