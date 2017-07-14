Watch the long-awaited premiere with AZERCELL!

Azercell provides a unique opportunity for its subscribers to watch the world’s most famous series with the high quality on the release date. This will allow subscribers to watch the most outstanding series presented by the studios, such as HBO, Showtime, CBS and FOX on www.kinoserial.az, the website developed with the support of partners of Azercell; KATV1 and Mobisky.

The website includes the most watched series all over the world. They include the films displayed on HBO, Showtime, CBS, FOX, BBC, Netflix, Starz, Sky, Sony Pictures and other studios. Kinoserial includes movies in any genres – romantic, horror, thriller, fiction and etc. You can watch the most expected premieres of the year, as well as all series of the season without any interruption.

Azercell+Video service will to be launched on July 17 will allow Azercell subscribers to watch the long-awaited international premiere of Game of Thrones season 7 at the same time with the world viewers.

To watch the best series of the world, please go to www.kinoserial.az and get registered with your mobile number. Service fee is AZN 0.33 per day. With Azercell subscription you can watch as many movies as you wish every day.

Another advantage of the service is that viewer can watch the series at any time with the high quality and without any ad. There will be no need to wait the movie release on TV. Moreover, the service allows you to watch your favorite series in any place very easily via your smartphone, tablet or computer to watch the series. All you need is the internet access and Azercell number.

Currently, Game of Thrones, American horror story, The Young Pope, The Affair, 7 Deadly Sins, Westworld and other series are available on kinoserial.az. The series are presented in Russian and English. Some of them are expected to be released in Azerbaijani by the end of the year.

With Azercell+Video service, movie lovers will be always the first to watch TV hits presented by the world famous studios.

