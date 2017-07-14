Uzbek president: Parliament must become school of real democracy

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, July 14

By Demir Azizov– Trend:

The Uzbek parliament must become a school of real democracy, the Uzbekistan National News Agency (UzA) cited the country’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev as saying.

Mirziyoyev made the remarks at a video conference devoted to the analysis of the activity of the chambers of the parliament, political parties, the Ecological Movement of Uzbekistan, regional, district and city councils.

The meeting has been recently held in the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis (lower house of the Uzbek parliament). The activity of authoritative bodies, political parties and the Ecological Movement over the past period was analyzed.

The president said that the representatives of political parties, MPs and senators should be not only participants of large-scale reforms in Uzbekistan, but also their initiators and main executors.

According to the president, political parties have not fully and effectively fulfilled the promises, given to their electorate, and their pre-election programs.

There are no concrete proposals and initiatives on the implementation of the priority goals and objectives in the activity of parties and their factions in the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis.

The People's Democratic Party, which acts as a defender of the interests of pensioners and low-income layers of the population, does not offer initiatives to improve their living standards, social activity and support for the participation of these layers of population in exercising public control over the activity of state bodies.

Milly Tiklanish (National Revival) Democratic Party, which sets the tasks of reviving, enriching the national heritage and values, developing tourism, does not show sufficient activity in improving the relevant legislation and monitoring the implementation of laws.

Adolat (Justice) Social Democratic Party, acting for the sake of social justice, protecting the interests of the population in science, education, health care, does not show initiative in improving medical services and providing the population with medicines.

The Movement of Entrepreneurs and Businessmen – the Liberal Democratic Party of Uzbekistan, which is considered to be the leading political force in the country, does not meet the requirements of the electorate either.

"Any political party can be considered a political force only when it is in step with the times," the president said.

As part of the implementation of Uzbekistan's Development Strategy in 2017-2021, the measures were determined to resolve topical issues reflected in the programs of political parties.

The political parties are not active in implementing those measures.

"The political parties should review their goals and tasks, work in the ideological direction, make necessary changes and additions to their programs, by studying international experience and strengthening international cooperation," the president said.

The activity of political parties in dialogue with people, enlightenment and cooperation with the media was analyzed at the meeting.

The president also stressed the need for unconditional implementation of the Oliy Majlis's programs on parliamentary control over the activity of state administration bodies, the implementation of adopted laws and state programs.