Prosecutor demanded 6.5-years sentence for Alexander Lapshin

2017-07-14 15:30 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 14

Trend:

The trial on blogger Alexander Lapshin, detained in Azerbaijan, was continued July 14 at the Baku Court on Grave Crimes.

During the trial, held under the chairmanship of Judge Alovsat Abbasov, the prosecutor asked to sentence Lapshin for a period of 6.5 years.

Story still developing