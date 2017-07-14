Kyrgyzstan- Uzbekistan trade turnover soars

2017-07-14

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 14

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

The trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan increased by 1.5 times in 1H2017 compared to the same period of 2016.

This fact was noted at the meeting of meeting of Kyrgyz Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Uzbekistan Daniyar Sydykov and Chairman of Uzbek State Statistics Committee Bakhodir Begalov, Kyrgyz foreign ministry said in a message.

The sides also discussed cooperation between Statistical Committees of two countries in exchange of information, experience, publications, as well as the organization and coordination of statistical work.

Kyrgyz Ambassador also met with Chairman of Uzbek Chamber of Commerce and Industry Adham Ikramov. They discussed the implementation of the tasks set by the presidents of two countries after the meeting in December 2016 in Samarkand, regarding increasing the bilateral trade and holding of joint Kyrgyz-Uzbek business forum and an exhibition of Kyrgyzstan’s achievements in Tashkent.