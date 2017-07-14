Uzbekistan, Belarus discuss co-op in border protection

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 14

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

Chairman of the State Border Committee of Belarus Major-General Anatoly Lappo and Deputy Chairman of Uzbek National Security Service - Commander of the Border Troops of the National Security Service of Uzbekistan, Major-General Rustam Eminjanov discussed bilateral cooperation within a working meeting in Minsk and Brest July 11-14, Belarusian State Border Committee said in a message.

“The sides discussed issues of cooperation within the framework of the Council of Commanders of the Border Troops of the CIS member states and in a bilateral format,” the Committee said.

They also exchanged information regarding the situation on the state border of the two countries, as well as threats and problems affecting the state border security.

Lappo and Eminjanov noted the need to continue cooperation in exchanging experience in border protection and improving the border infrastructure.

The sides agreed to develop partnership in operational and service activities, training for personal and logistical and technical support.