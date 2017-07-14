Turkey thanks Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijani people for support

Ankara, Turkey, July 14

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Azerbaijan has repeatedly proved its fraternity with Turkey, Mahir Unal, deputy chairman and spokesman of the ruling Justice and Development Party of Turkey (AKP), told Trend July 14.

He noted that on the day of the military coup attempt in Turkey (July 15, 2016), Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev clearly expressed his position and supported the people and the government of Turkey.

“We are grateful to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the Azerbaijani people for their support,” Unal said.

On July 15, 2016, Turkish authorities said a military coup attempt took place in the country as a group of servicemen announced about transition of power to them. However, the rebelling servicemen started to surrender July 16 and Turkish authorities said the coup attempt failed. More than 200 people were killed during the attempted coup.

