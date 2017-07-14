Uzbekistan, European Commission mull prospects of co-op

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, July 14

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov and Director-General of the European Commission’s Directorate General for International Cooperation and Development (DEVCO) Stefano Manservisi discussed the current state and prospects of cooperation between Uzbekistan and the European Union (EU), including the upcoming bilateral contacts, on July 14, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry’s press service said in a message.

As it was previously reported, a delegation of EU representatives led by Manservisi has recently arrived in Tashkent.

The sides discussed the current state and prospects of cooperation between Uzbekistan and the EU in political, trade and economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian and other spheres, as well as the implementation process of EU’s new partnership strategy with Central Asia in terms of increasing its efficiency.

Preparation for the upcoming meeting of the Cooperation Council between Uzbekistan and the EU in Brussels, the visit of EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini to Uzbekistan, holding the next interregional meeting “EU-Central Asia” and other joint events were viewed by the two sides, according to the message.

According to the press service, the parties confirmed their mutual consent for the establishment of a new cooperation body – a subcommittee on cooperation for development, which will work to strengthen ties in the financial and technical sphere.

An exchange of views on topical issues of international and regional agenda was also held during the meeting between Kamilov and Manservisi.

Head of EU Delegation to Uzbekistan, Ambassador Eduards Stiprais also took part in the meeting.

During the Tashkent visit, the EU delegation is expected to meet with representatives of the Uzbek government, State Committee for Investments and other state structures of the country, during which it is planned to discuss the priority areas of cooperation, including agriculture, economic development, private business and entrepreneurship, water management, energy and border management.

The delegation will also hold several meetings with the diplomatic missions of the EU member states in Uzbekistan, as well as development agencies – Asian Development Bank, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), United Nations Development Program (UNDP), UNICEF Fund, World Bank – to discuss key development issues and opportunities for strengthening cooperation.