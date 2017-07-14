Tajik president and Turkmen FM discuss co-op

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 14

By Elena Kosolapova - Trend:

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon and Deputy Chairman of Turkmen Cabinet of Ministers - Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov discussed cooperation at the meeting in Dushanbe, Tajik presidential press-service said in a message July 14.

Tajik president noted that both sides should make efforts to enhance cooperation.

Tajik president and Turkmen foreign minister stressed the need to activate partnership within the Tajik- Turkmen intergovernmental commission on trade and economic, scientific and technical cooperation in order to ensure a permanent dialogue of the business community and state companies, and opening of trading houses of both countries.

The sides expressed interest for cooperation in economy, trade, energy, including the construction of a regional gas pipeline, implementation of joint projects in road transport, especially ensuring of regular direct flights between the countries, construction of regional railways, greater interaction in science, education, culture and healthcare.

Emomali Rahmon and Rashid Meredov also discussed the issues related to security, combating international terrorism and extremism, illegal drug trafficking and situation in Afghanistan.