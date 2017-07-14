Iraq eyes expanding co-op with Azerbaijan in security

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 14

By Seba Aghayeva – Trend:

Azerbaijan and Iraq have good relations in the sphere of security and fight against terrorism, Fadhil Awad Jebur AL-Shuwaili, charge d'affaires of Iraq to Azerbaijan, told a briefing in Baku.

The two countries intend to further expand cooperation in this area, he said July 14.

The diplomat added that the Iraqi side welcomes the measures taken by the Azerbaijani security forces in the fight against terrorism.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan made a great contribution to ensuring security in Iraq.

Azerbaijani servicemen were in Iraq in 2003-2008 to guard a hydropower plant and a reservoir in the Haditha city.