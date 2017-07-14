Top official: No one can defeat people’s will, which is above all (PHOTO)

Baku hosted the event “Dastan of July 15” dedicated to the anniversary of the military coup attempt in Turkey on July 15-16, 2016.



Ali Hasanov, Azerbaijani president’s aide for public and political affairs, Erkan Ozoral, Turkish ambassador to Azerbaijan, Mubariz Gurbanli, chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations and other officials took part in the event.



At the beginning of the event, its participants with a minute of silence honored the memory of the martyrs who gave their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and Turkey, and then the national anthems of the two countries were played.



Further, a film dedicated to July 15 - the Day of Democracy and National Unity, was shown and the verses from the Holy Quran were read.



Ali Hasanov read out a letter of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev addressed to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the occasion of the anniversary of the military coup attempt.



Speaking at the event, Ali Hasanov noted that all that went down on July 15, 201 was very hard.



"In the film, shown at the event, we saw that terrible night. If anyone doesn't know, Azerbaijani people are well aware of such events. That is because we ourselves experienced such events in 1993, and the following years. In October of 1994 and in March of 1995, there were coup attempts in Azerbaijan. In both cases, the traitors, which put their own ambitions above the will of people, tried to take over the state, statehood, used weapons and tried to overthrow the legitimate power in the country. However, people sitting here, know very well what happened," Hasanov said.



He went on to add that the events Azerbaijan experienced and the events Turkey experienced a year ago, showcase the harsh truth.



“People dealing with politics and those looking for power must know about this,” Ali Hasanov said. “First, no one can defeat the will of people, this will is above everything, and nobody has yet succeeded in defeating it and probably will not succeed in the future, either.”

Ali Hasanov noted that the events that took place in Turkey couldn’t defeat the will of the people.

He said that this coup was prevented by people who had risen up and given up their lives. He went on to say that those, who play with the lives of people and build political, personal interests upon lives of others, are doomed to fail.

“Those guilty of killing 250 people in Turkey have already been punished and should have been punished,” Ali Hasanov added. “The measures taken by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over the past year have given their results. Today in Turkey, the statehood, in the full sense of this word, is being strengthened, national reconciliation and solidarity are increasingly strengthening in the country, and the power built upon this national reconciliation and solidarity in Turkey is turning into a serious and strong factor both in the country, our region and the world.”