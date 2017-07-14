Azerbaijan plans to produce 500,000 tons of cotton in 2022

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 14

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Cotton production in Azerbaijan in 2022 is expected at the level of 500,000 tons, according to the State Program for the Development of Cotton Growing in Azerbaijan for 2017-2022 approved by the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

In accordance with the state program, the level of cotton production in Azerbaijan wasn’t high until 2016.

But already in 2016, the measures held made it possible to increase the sown area of ​​cotton to 51,400 hectares, and its production to 89,400 tons. In 2017, the sown area reached 136,000 hectares, and production is planned at the level of 260,000-270,000 tons of cotton.

The state program aims to meet the demand for cotton products, improve the supply of raw materials to cotton processing enterprises, as well as increase cotton exports.

The state program envisages holding various institutional measures, improving the regulatory and legal framework, strengthening the personnel potential, applying innovative technologies, attracting foreign investments and a number of other measures to develop the sphere.

The Azerbaijani state budget, off-budget funds, the National Fund for Entrepreneurship Support (NFES), the Azerbaijan Investment Company and the State Service on Management of Agricultural Projects and Credits under the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan, domestic and foreign investments, as well as other sources have been defined as sources of financing for the state program.